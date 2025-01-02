Despite being on the verge of leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a fourth consecutive NFC South title and another playoff berth, Baker Mayfield was a notable exclusion on the 2025 Pro Bowl roster.

Mayfield turned in one of the best performances of his entire career this past weekend when he tossed 5 touchdown passes in a much-needed divisional win over the Carolina Panthers. However, Mayfield was left on the outside looking in for the Pro Bowl Games a year after making his first appearance.

In addition to Mayfield, Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith were among the most obvious Pro Bowl snubs. Mayfield had earned his first Pro Bowl nod last year, which was also his first in Tampa.

Instead of Mayfield, the three NFC quarterbacks selected were the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold, and probable NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders. Of the three, Goff is the designated starter.

Of course, there may be some changes over he next few weeks as a result of injuries or playoff success; the Lions and Vikings are two of the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl out of the NFC, and if either team makes it to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, their respective quarterbacks would have to be replaced in the Pro Bowl Games. That, in theory, should open the proverbial door for Mayfield.

There is also the chance Mayfield himself could make it that far too. Tampa Bay, despite two early-season losses to the Atlanta Falcons have a one-game lead on Atlanta heading into the final week of the regular season and is in the proverbial driver's seat to make the playoffs.

If the Buccaneers win their regular-season finale vs. the New Orleans Saints, who have been outscored 59-10 over the last two weeks, the Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South and thus a Wild Card home game against either the Commanders or Green Bay Packers. If the Bucs lose and the Falcons defeat the Panthers, however, Atlanta would jump Tampa Bay to snag the divisional championship and lock the Buccaneers out of a fifth straight playoff berth.