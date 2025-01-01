ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Saints have been out of the playoff race for most of the season, but they have a chance for one playoff-type game when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The playoff-clinching scenario is simple for the Buccaneers: win, and they win the division; lose, and they'll have to wait to see how the Atlanta Falcons fared against the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers have one more win than the Falcons, but Atlanta owns the tiebreaker, which means if they win and the Bucs lose, they'll be the ones who win the division and go to the playoffs. The Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers already know they'll be the three wildcard teams, with the Lions and Vikings still undetermined who will win the division and who will get the wildcard. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Saints-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

Saints-Buccaneers Last Game – Matchup History

The Saints and Buccaneers first faced off this season on October 13, with the Buccaneers blowing out the Saints 51-27 on the road. The Saints entered halftime with a 27-24 lead, but the Bucs exploded for 27 points in the second half thanks to two passing touchdowns from Baker Mayfield and two rushing touchdowns. Mayfield had 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, but the Saints defense had a small victory by getting three interceptions. The Bucs also dominated on the ground, recording 277 rushing yards between four runners. The Saints offense didn't get much going, totaling 222 passing yards and 81 rushing.

It's always a battle when these two division foes face off. Although they have each won five games over their last ten meetings, the Buccaneers have won four of the past five. The Bucs haven't always had the same success, winning 26 of the 66 matchups.

Overall Series: Saints 40-26

Here are the Saints-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints- Buccaneers Odds

New Orleans Saints: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +625

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints and Bucs traditionally have close games, and the spread has only been higher than ten points once over the last ten games. In that game, the Saints won 9-0 in one of the least exciting matchups in this rivalry in recent memory. The Saints covered the spread in six of the past ten matchups and two of the last three when they were underdogs.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucs persevered through some injury concerns all season to have the fourth-best offense in the league. They averaged 29.7 points per game and had most of their success from the arm of Baker Mayfield. Mayfield led the team to the fourth-best passing offense, averaging 252.6 yards per game with a 71.8% passing rate. It was an impressive performance from Mayfield, as he lost his top two wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, for parts of the season. Godwin played a big part in the Bucs' first win over the Saints, but Evans will only be available in this game.

Final Saints-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Historically, the Saints play well against the Buccaneers, but the Bucs have been starting to dominate the season series. The Saints kept this first matchup close in the first half, but Spencer Rattler could struggle in this game. The Saints' defense struggles through the air, and that will be right up Mayfield's alley to start running up the score. Take the Bucs to leave nothing up to chance in the playoff race and dominate in this game.

Final Saints-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers -13.5 (-110)