Will Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be able to play in a crucial Week 18 game?

Week 17 was one big ouch for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did the Buccaneers get stomped by the New Orleans Saints, 23-13, but Baker Mayfield took a big shot to the ribs from Tyrann Mathieu late in the game. Mayfield said he wasn't feeling too hot afterward, but he also said X-rays were negative and didn't think he would miss time. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles then said Monday that while Mayfield is sore, he should be good to go for Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, per PFT's Josh Alper.

That's good news for the Buccaneers as they get another chance to win the NFC South in Week 18. They botched their chance in Week 17 with the poor effort against the Saints, but a win over the lowly Panthers would get the job done. A loss would give the division to the winner of the showdown between the Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Baker Mayfield's Buccaneers status

Baker Mayfield's final numbers against the Saints don't look that bad. The Buccaneers quarterback completed 22-of-33 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, those two touchdowns came in the fourth quarter after Tampa Bay had already fallen behind 20-0. The last score was in the final two minutes with the game effectively decided. The Buccaneers turned the ball over four times in the loss.

Mayfield was playing really well coming into Week 17. Tampa Bay entered on a four-game winning streak, with Mayfield throwing just one interception during that span. In fact, he hadn't thrown an interception in any of the prior three games before tossing two against New Orleans.

The 28-year-old is having arguably the best season of his career. Mayfield has thrown for 3,907 yards and 28 touchdowns, both career-high marks, and it's looking like he'll be the starting quarterback in 2024.

The Buccaneers probably could have defeated the Panthers without Baker Mayfield, but they'll feel much better about having him out there instead of backup Kyle Trask.