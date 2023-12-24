As the Buccaneers look to win the NFC South, Baker Mayfield's immediate future is at the front of Tampa Bay's mind.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers replaced Tom Brady with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, not many expected it to be a ravishing success. But with the Buccaneers in the NFC South hunt, Mayfield might not be leaving Tampa Bay anytime soon.

There is mutual interest between Mayfield and the Buccaneers to agree to an extension that covers at least the 2024 season, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While teams around the league might have a newfound interest, both parties want to ensure Mayfield stays in Tampa next year.

Mayfield came to the Buccaneers as a former No. 1 overall pick who was looking for a new home. He was replacing arguably the greatest QB of all time Tom Brady. Expectations were not vast for Mayfield's season in Tampa.

However, Mayfield has proven all of the doubters wrong. Through 14 games, the quarterback has thrown for 3,315 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While they're 7-7 on the season, Tampa Bay currently leads the NFC South entering Week 16. Mayfield would earn $1 million in incentives should the Bucs win their division.

Mayfield's outing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 certainly opened the Buccaneers' eyes in what the quarterback can bring moving forward. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 381 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Tampa won the game 34-20.

Taking home the NFC South would show the Buccaneers that Baker Mayfield can be their quarterback of the present and future. Outside of right before the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield's stock has never been higher. Tampa Bay doesn't want Mayfield's hot streak to end anytime soon. As long as he's playing with the Bucs.