Todd Bowles gave a scathing review of the Buccaneers' Week 17 performance against the Saints.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their crucial Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As their playoff hopes now on the rocks, Todd Bowles certainly wasn't impressed with how the Buccaneers played.

Tampa Bay lost 23-13, dropping them to 8-8 on the season. The loss couldn't have come at a worst time, against the team they're battling with for the NFC South title. But Bowles thinks it didn't matter who lined up across from the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay just didn't bring their best, via Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

“It wouldn't have mattered if we had played a good team, a bad team, a college team or a high school team, we wouldn't have won the game with the way we played today,” Bowles said.

Even with the loss, the Buccaneers are not out of the playoff hunt. If they beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, they will be NFC South champions and clinch their postseason ticket. However, their Week 17 loss gives the Saints a chance. If New Orleans beats the Atlanta Falcons and the Panthers beat the Bucs, they will win the South crown.

The Saints looked like the better team in Week 17. They got out to a 20-0 lead, keeping the Buccaneers out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. While Tampa Bay scored a pair of late touchdowns, New Orleans' lead was too much. In taking down Tampa, the Saints intercepted Baker Mayfield twice and held the Bucs to just 57 rushing yards.

The Buccaneers will have an opportunity to redeem themselves in Week 18. However, Todd Bowles knows the team will be much, much better if they want to make the playoffs, let alone succeed in them.