The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for another playoff run. Their matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday kicks off their fifth straight playoff appearance. Baker Mayfield has dominated this year with Liam Coen in his first year as offensive coordinator. After losing Dave Canales last year, Coen is interviewing for the Jacksonville Jaguars job. Mayfield has a challenge for his OC before he takes the interview.

“Obviously, it's public knowledge he's getting the interview for the Jacksonville job. But it's going to come down to a one-on-one at Sawgrass for him to decide if he takes the interview,” Mayfield said in his press conference Wednesday.

The quarterback is referring to TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville, where The Players Championship is held on the PGA Tour. It is an iconic course with some great holes, most notably the island green on the 17th hole. Mayfield then gave serious praise to Coen for his work in one year with the Buccaneers.

“Liam's done an incredible job. The influence he's had for all the guys, teaching the game of football…teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned. He does a great job of that.”

The Buccaneers should hope Liam Coen returns in 2025

In just one year, Dave Canales has made a positive impact on Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers. He helped turn Geno Smith's career around with the 2022 Seattle Seahawks and was a part of the Buccaneers in 2023. Now as a head coach, Canales is making the Bucs' division rival much better.

While the Jaguars are in the AFC, the Buccaneers must hope that Coen stays with the team for next year. Even though Todd Bowles has done a great job, he is a defensive coach and won't be able to pick up the slack Coen leaves behind. Just because they replaced Canales so easily does not mean they will nail it three times in a row.

For now, Coen, Mayfield, and the Buccaneers are focused on the Commanders. After an 11-win season, Washington hits the road with a high-flying offense. It will take a great game from Mike Evans and the receiving core to keep up with Jayden Daniels.

The Jaguars are interviewing a ton of candidates for their head coaching role. Brian Flores is expected to interview, Robert Saleh is a unique name on the list, and Ben Johnson is among the favorites. Coen would be a great choice but Bucs fans should be hoping for someone else in Jacksonville.