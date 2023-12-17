Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield had a field day on the Packers defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield just about literally set the world on fire. The gunslinging Mayfield played the role of signal caller to perfection on Sunday, having a monster performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers' Mayfield finished the game with a perfect passer rating, per CBS.

MAYFIELD MAYHEM FOR BUCCANEERS

Mayfield's performance was historic, as he became the first visiting quarterback ever to have a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field, with a minimum of 5 pass attempts. It was also the greatest game of Mayfield's NFL career. He finished the contest with 381 yards passing and four touchdowns, along with the rating of 158.3. He completed 22 of 28 pass attempts, for an impressive 79 percent completion percentage.

Tampa Bay whipped the Packers, 34-20. It was a crushing defeat for the Packers, who needed the win to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot in the NFC. Mayfield and the Buccaneers are now an even 7-7 on the season and still driving first in the NFC South. The team has won three games in a row, and Mayfield has now thrown 7 touchdowns to only one interception in the last three games.

Mayfield seems to have found some new life in Tampa Bay. He's now on his fourth team since joining the league in 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield now has the most yards passing since his last year with the Browns in 2021. He also seems to be having the most fun he's ever had in the league. Mayfield was all smiles on the sidelines during the game, despite the gloomy Green Bay weather. Green Bay has reasons to be gloomy, as the team falls to 6-8 on the season with the loss.

The Buccaneers next play the Jaguars on Christmas Eve.