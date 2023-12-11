Todd Bowles had big praise for his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, after the Buccaneers big Week 14 win over the Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a hard-fought win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, taking down their division rival 29-25. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave a lot of credit to the mentality of his veteran quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

“I've been bragging about his mettle all year. He's a guy that we rally around. He's a guy that puts us in position to win. He doesn't get rattled easy, and he came up with some plays,” Bowles said of Mayfield after the game on Sunday, per ESPN. “We came back this game. … I can't say enough about these guys fighting, the competitiveness they had coming in here. It was a huge win. It's going to be like that every week for the next four weeks.”

The Buccaneers were ahead almost the whole game, although the Falcons continuously came back and tied it or got the score close. Then, with just over three minutes left in the game, the Falcon went ahead 25-22. However, that’s when Baker Mayfield led his team on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took almost three minutes of game time and impressed Todd Bowles so much.

This drive by Mayfield effectively ended the game, giving the Falcons just 31 seconds left to try and score, which they did not.

The Buccaneers-Falcons Week 14 game, along with the New Orleans Saints victory over the Carolina Panthers, has thrown the AFC South into even more chaos. Now, all three teams at the top (minus the Panthers) are 6-7 heading into the home stretch of the season.