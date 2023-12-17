Head coach Matt LaFleur commented on whether or not a change at defensive coordinator is imminent after the game.

Green Bay Packers fans are calling for firing the team's defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, after a surprising 34-20 loss Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

The Packers are now 6-8 and on the outside looking at the NFC playoff race with three games remaining.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was 22 for 28 passing attempts in the game, accumulating 381 air yards with four touchdown passes — enough for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Packers entered play Sunday with the 19th-ranked defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 342.1 yards per game and 28 touchdowns.

The Packers are now 47-20 in 67 games under Matt LaFleur, who was hired in 2019. When asked after the game if he was about to consider a change at defensive coordinator, LaFleur said, “Now's not the time for that,” according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We've been in close games every week, and in this league, when you're in games like that, it usually comes down to five or six plays,” Barry said of the team's defense last week. “I think when you're in tight games, every single play matters, every snap matters, and when you give up a handful of plays, it can lose a game for you.”

Barry is in his third season as the Packers defensive coordinator after holding that role with the San Diego Chargers from 2012 to 2014 and the Washington Commanders from 2015 to 2016.

The Packers are now in danger of missing the postseason for the second consecutive year following three straight NFC Central division titles between 2019-2021.