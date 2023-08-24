The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback to begin the 2023 season.

Mayfield beat out Kyle Trask to take the starting role following the retirement of Tom Brady. The Buccaneers have a very solid supporting cast around him in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds. Paired with a good defense, the Bucs could contend for the NFC South title again if Mayfield can be good enough. Uncertain as that may be, it's the direction Tampa Bay has chosen.

It has been a tough ride for the 28-year-old Mayfield after being traded from the Cleveland Browns, falling out of favor with the Carolina Panthers and finding his way to the Los Angeles Rams for the remainder of last season. Mayfield is very happy to have landed the starting spot with another new team, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “You never want to take those for granted. I’m one of 32 guys that can say they’re a starting quarterback in the NFL. It’s a special honor, living out a dream. But now’s not the time to be satisfied. I think all of our guys are ready to push through this regular season and see where we go.”

Mayfield will make history by starting for his third team in as many seasons. It will be the fourth team he makes a start for since 2021. He has gone from being the face of a franchise to a journeyman looking to find work on teams that desperately need options at quarterback.

Mayfield's hold on the Buccaneers job is anything but certain. On top of showing huge shortcomings as a passer, Tampa Bay has plenty of other, younger options to turn to. Trask is a younger quarterback and the team could opt to let him get more playing time to see if he can be their guy for a longer term. Plus, former third overall pick Trey Lance should be available for trade and has high upside.

Still, the Buccaneers clearly have some level of faith in Baker Mayfield. He understands that the job is his to earn — not just now but going forward.