The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are used to having talented quarterbacks, but none quite like their most recent Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. The Buccaneers' next starter is expected to be former Oklahoma Sooners gunslinger Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been a journeyman thus far over the course of his NFL career instead of the star most people expected.

The Bucs' Mayfield is not one of the three players listed as being on the bubble so far during training camp to make the team. Mayfield is involved in a revolving QB competition with Kyle Trask this preseason.

Expectations for Mayfield are mixed depending on who you talk to around the Buccaneers' training camp. Mayfield, for his part, seems aware of the comparisons to Brady, and did his best to diffuse them with comments released on Thursday.

Mayfield threw for over 2,000 yards last season with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions for the Bucs. He doesn't have the arm or the pocket presence, size and composure of Brady but he is hoping to revive his career with Todd Bowles's team this season.

The former Sooner and current Buccaneer seems at his best making something out of nothing when a play breaks down. He revels in the underdog role and seems to play his best football when the doubters think he isn't capable of doing anything all that well.

An ex-walk on in Norman, Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for over 3,500 yards during his first three years in the league with the Cleveland Browns.

In other words, he's no Johnny Manziel, and Buccaneers coaches and players are hoping for the a return to his productive and at times explosive ways this season.

Mayfield has struggled at times in training camp, but is believed to be the team's top choice for the starting QB position as the post-Brady era begins in the Sunshine State.