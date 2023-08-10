Just one day until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers start their preseason schedule.

The Buccaneers will kick off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday in Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs faced the Steelers in Week 6 of the 2022 season, ending the outing with a 20-18 loss at Acrisure Stadium. Tampa Bay will take on the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens to round out its preseason schedule.

The Bucs will have to work through finding a new starting quarterback after Tom Brady announced his retirement in February. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or former Florida signal caller Kyle Trask will take the starting spot when Tampa Bay kicks off against Pittsburgh, according to the unofficial depth chart the team released on Tuesday.

A few other position battles and players who need to make one last push for a roster spot could define the preseason for the Bucs.

Who are some players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster bubble who need to shine in the 2023 NFL preseason?

Cam Gill

Gill, who won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2021, took a spot behind linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Anthony Nelson on the team's unofficial depth chart. Linebackers Charles Snowden and Markees Watts rounded out the spots behind him. Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the former No. 32 pick for the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft, will start with Barrett at the outside linebacker spots.

He played in 25 total games for Tampa Bay since he first signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He missed the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury he suffered during the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. Gill has played in 459 snaps on special teams over his NFL career, according to Pro Football Focus.

Gill will need to shine in the preseason for the Bucs to add extra depth to a defense that allowed 3,461 passing yards in 2022, putting it in 10th place in the NFL, according to NFL.com.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Vaughn has played in 37 games and started in one since the Bucs drafted him with the 76th pick in the 2020 Draft. He took spots behind running backs Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds and in front of Sean Tucker, Patrick Laird and Ronnie Brown on the depth chart.

The Bucs signed Edmonds to a one-year contract in March after he split time with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in 2022. White took second place on the roster with 481 rushing yards since he was drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft. Running back Leonard Fournette, now a free agent, led the team with 668 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Vaughn will need to carve out his role in the running back rotation with White and Edmonds to help boost a rushing offense that ended the 2022 regular season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 63.7, putting it in 32nd in the league behind the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams.

K.J. Britt

David and former Michigan linebacker Devin White were listed as the starting inside linebacker spots on the team's unofficial depth chart. 2023 fifth-round selection SirVocea Dennis was slotted behind David, while Britt took the place behind White.

Britt, who has played in 29 games for the Bucs since 2021, will need to stand out in the preseason among some of the team's younger options to impact a defense under new co-defensive coordinators in Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote.