Heading into the preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a crucial decision to make when it comes to who will start at quarterback between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers have already decided who will start Week 1 of the preseason. However, that won't necessarily guarantee them the starting role come regular season.

Mayfield will start Tampa Bay's first preseason game, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In turn, Kyle Trask will start their second contest.

With Mayfield being the veteran, it makes sense for him to get the first start of the preseason. However, it's clear that Tampa isn't fully sold on entering the season with him as their starter. Trask will have an opportunity his time behind Tom Brady has paid off and that he is ready to contribute in Week 2.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Baker Mayfield has had a bit of a tumultuous career since being taken first overall with the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. He split time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, going 2-8 overall as a starter. Since leaving the Browns, Mayfield has struggled to find his footing as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

However, Kyle Trask has attempted just nine passes since joining the Buccaneers in 2021. Is Tampa Bay ready to hand him the starting reigns?

The preseason will give the Buccaneers an opportunity to answer all questions about their quarterback room. While Baker Mayfield will get the first preseason start, Kyle Trask is still looming in what has now become an ongoing QB battle.