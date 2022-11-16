Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have finally found their rhythm back after a slow start that former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians attributes to the poor play of future Hall of Famer quarterback Tom Brady. Arians is aware of the criticisms that Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been receiving, particularly during the first half of the 2022 NFL regular season, but said that Brady deserves to be blamed as well.

Via JoeBucsFan.com:

“I don’t think it was fair to Byron,” Arians said. “Nobody is going to say that Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad. We also had growing pains on a young offensive front and we weren’t running well. There comes a time as a play-caller when you’re losing yards running the ball and you say, ‘Forget this, I’m putting the ball in Tom’s hands.’”

The Buccaneers won their first two games of the season, both on the road, but proceeded to lose five of their next six games. They had a three-game losing streak in October, which included losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and to the Baltimore Ravens. Tampa Bay has recovered since by beating the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 9 and humbling Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in Germany in Week 10.

So far this season, Brady has passed for 2,805 yards to go with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Those are terrific numbers on paper which the 45-year-old quarterback will look to sustain the rest of the way for the 5-5 Buccaneers.