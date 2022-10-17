The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fanbase was shook last night when tight end Cameron Brate went down with a neck injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After taking a week off due to concussion protocols, the tight end took a blow to the head and went down. Eventually, Brate was moved to a medical board and was carted off the field.

The scary nature of neck and/or head injuries had many fans worried for the tight end. Thankfully, the Buccaneers announced that Cameron Brate flew back with the team after further tests were negative. He will be monitored closely, but the fact that he was cleared to fly is already awesome news. (via Ian Rapoport)

#Bucs TE Cameron Brate, who left the field on a backboard yesterday, went home on the team flight, was in good spirits and had all of his follow-up scans negative, source said. He’ll be monitored but as it pertains to his neck, this is good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

During the Buccaneers vs. Steelers game, Cameron Brate caught a pass from Tom Brady. As Brate was preparing to run, a Pittsburgh player tackled him and collided with his head. The tight end crumpled to the field in pain, and lay on the grass for what seemed like an eternity. The contact, as well as his previous concussion, has fans worried for his health.

After a roaring start to the season, the Buccaneers have been slowly crumbling in the last few weeks. Their offense has looked abysmal; a rare sight for any squad with Tom Brady. Their defense has been solid, at least, but their offense needs to pull their weight and then some for them to notch wins.

Perhaps a loss against the lowly Steelers will invigorate the Buccaneers and get them to return to form. With the injuries starting to pile up for them, though, the odds are starting to get stacked against them.