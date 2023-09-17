Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds exited the Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears with an apparent knee injury. Shortly after halftime, Edmonds has officially been ruled out.

Edmonds, who had 12 yards on two carries, ranks third on the Buccaneers' depth chart behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. With Edmonds not returning to the game, the Buccaneers are likely going to be forced to either give both White and Tucker more snaps or turn to fourth-string back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to fill Edmonds' role as a relief back.

Edmonds, who was signed by the Buccaneers this offseason to a one-year deal, has a history of injury, with his most recent coming in November 2022 before this one. A high-ankle sprain saw him placed on IR for a while during the season and likely played a factor in his being cut by the Denver Broncos this offseason. The severity of this injury, though unknown at the moment, has the potential to have a devastating impact on the veteran running back's season.

All is not grim within the Buccaneers' backfield, as White is having a respectable outing in Week 2. Early in the fourth quarter, White had carried the ball 13 times for 53 yards and a touchdown, while also tacking on four receptions for another 22 yards. White has been the focus of significant hype throughout the offseason and even after a mildly disappointing performance in Week 1.

In the absence of Edmonds, who fit the role of a relief back, White may see an increased number of snaps and an opportunity to live up to the expectations set for him thus far. Regardless, however, seeing Edmonds plagued with yet another injury is tough to see, as he has significant potential when healthy and likely many more years in the tank if injuries don't catch up to him. Fingers crossed for good news coming out of the Buccaneers' running back room soon.