Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Denver Broncos are preparing for Sean Payton’s first year as their new head coach. In the process, the Broncos have begun releasing a litany of veterans as they look to free up some extra cap space.

Denver has released running back Chase Edmonds, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos also let go of Ronald Darby, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and cut Graham Glasglow via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Edmonds release saves the Broncos $5.92 million against the cap. He came to Denver in the trade that sent Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain after joining the Broncos. He appeared in just five games with Denver, rushing 26 times for 125 yards.

Darby spent just two seasons with the Broncos. He dealt with numerous injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2022. He appeared in 16 total games for Denver, racking up 67 tackles and nine passes defended. Releasing Darby saved the team $9.6 million against the cap.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Glasglow joined the Broncos prior to the 2020 season. After playing in just seven games due to an ankle injury in 2021, Glasglow played in all 17 in 2022. However, Denver decided to take the $11 million in cap savings by releasing him.

In all, the Broncos saved more than $26.5 million against the cap. They now have almost $34 million available, the 10th-highest in the NFL.

The Broncos are expecting big things in the first year of Sean Payton’s tenure. Unfortunately for Chase Edmonds, Ronald Darby and Graham Glasgow, Denver’s plans did not include them. The team will look to use the extra cap space to build around quarterback Russell Wilson.