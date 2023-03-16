Chase Edmonds is following Baker Mayfield to Tampa Bay in NFL Free Agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Buccaneers are signing former Broncos’ running back Chase Edmonds to a one-year deal, per source,” Schefter wrote on Thursday.

“Good value signing for Bucs in getting running back Chase Edmonds on a one-year, veteran minimum salary,” wrote FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. “That should be a $1.08 million base, $152,500 bonus. Good depth behind Rachaad White for 2023.”

Edmonds was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this month, and will now head south to Florida. The 26-year-old free agent opened last season with the Miami Dolphins, and was sent to Denver as part of the Bradley Chubb trade.

He played just five games with the Broncos last season before being cut by the team on Mar. 10, saving them $5.92 million in salary cap space. Some of that cap was used to sign Samaje Perine to a two-year, $7.5 million contract earlier this week.

He ran 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown with the Dolphins and Broncos in 2022-23.

Edmonds spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, running 333 times for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 128 pass catches for 921 yards and five touchdowns while in the desert.

The Pennsylvania native figures to get a good share of touches in Tampa Bay’s backfield after the team released Leonard Fournette, especially with Giovani Bernard currently a free agent.

He should compete with budding star Rachaad White, while Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird could also figure in touches.