The Buccaneers are getting some good news on the injury front.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have some key players available for a Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers. Buccaneers players Chris Godwin, Jamel Dean, and Devin White are looking good to go in the game, per NFL Network.

The Buccaneers are playing an important game against the Packers Sunday. The Buccaneers are 6-7 in the NFC South, leading the division despite the losing record. The team needs every available man in order to get an important win over a Packers team that's been finding some success in recent weeks. Green Bay is also 6-7 and trying to catch up to the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Godwin has been battling a knee injury, while Dean has had a bad foot and ankle. Both are listed as questionable but should be good to go, per NFL Network. White has had an injured foot, and may work out pre-game, but has a solid chance to play.

Godwin has been used consistently in the Buccaneers passing game when healthy. The wide receiver has 8 games this season with at least five receptions. On the year, Godwin has 659 yards receiving with a touchdown. His total receiving yards are down compared to last season.

Dean hasn't recorded a tackle in the Buccaneers defense since November. The cornerback has 36 solo tackles on the year, and three passes defended. White hasn't recorded a tackle since then, either. The linebacker has 69 total tackles on the year, with two sacks and an interception. Despite the recent lack of production, both players are used in the Bucs defense when healthy.

The Buccaneers and Packers kick off at 1:00 Eastern on Sunday.