Will Buccaneers' Chris Godwin play vs. Packers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) are not garnering much respect as a potential playoff team, but they can significantly increase their prospects in a critical Week 15 clash with the Green Bay Packers (6-7) this Sunday afternoon. Though, the offense will probably need to be at least close to full capacity in order to leave Lambeau Field with a win.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is going to be a game-time decision, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Super Bowl champion and former Second-Team All-Pro is dealing with a knee injury that caused him to miss the first two practices of the week. He did get in a full session on Friday, though, so it appears that head coach Todd Bowles is just being cautious.

Godwin has flown under the radar this year, as Tampa's offense ranks in the bottom half in total yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has his accuracy issues on occasion (below 50 percent in each of last two weeks), but he has proven to be a sufficient passer. His effectiveness will probably wane if the former Penn State star is not on the field this weekend, though.

Godwin has tallied 58 receptions for 659 yards but only one TD, with teammate Mike Evans scoring a whopping 10 this season. In order for this squad to stand out as something more than just the leader of a weak division, both receivers will need to regularly feast. If Mayfield can make that happen in the final stretch of the 2023-24 campaign, then he will be rewarded with another contract in the offseason.

But before any of that can happen, Chris Godwin must gain clearance for Green Bay.