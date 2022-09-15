Chris Godwin gets crucial injury update that will please Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin might not be out for long despite suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

While there were initial concerns about his status, the latest reports about his condition are more optimistic, to say the least. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Godwin’s hamstring injury is considered “more of a week-to-week thing.”

Sure enough, that is a positive development for Godwin since it means his injury is not as severe as it appeared to be at first.

Source: Chris Godwin’s hamstring injury is “more of a week-to-week thing.” This is positive news for Tampa. The All-Pro #Bucs’ WR injured himself on SNF against the #Cowboys and missed practice today. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 14, 2022

It also goes in line with Todd Bowles’ previous update on Chris Godwin. While the injury will still keep him out in some games, it doesn’t look like he’ll have to be sidelined for months once again. For those not in the know, the veteran wideout just returned from an ACL tear he sustained last December, with the Cowboys game being his first game since then.

“I don’t think it’s as serious as we thought it was, but it all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heels. Hopefully we’ll have him back sooner than later,” Bowles said.

It remains to be seen when Godwin will actually be able to join the team in practices and suit up for the Buccaneers. After all, Tampa Bay will likely opt to not rush him back to make sure he won’t reaggravate any issue. But for now, fans can at least rule out a long-term absence.