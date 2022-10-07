Chris Godwin, Julio Jones get mixed bag of injury updates ahead of game vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be back in full force in Week 5. Chris Godwin seems ready to return and Julio Jones could potentially be on the field as well.

Godwin has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers this season. When on the field, he has been effective, recording 10 receptions for 94 yards. But after coming off of a torn ACL last season. Godwin has dealt with both knee and hamstring issues this season. But he appears to be back and ready to go for Week 5.

While Godwin is all systems go for the Buccaneers, this may not be the case for Jones. At the moment, he is questionable for the matchup due to a knee injury.

The veteran wide receiver has appeared in two games this season but has not been a major contributor. Jones has recorded just four receptions for 76 receiving yards on seven total targets.

The pass-catching duo of Godwin and Mike Evans has been a staple of the Buccaneers offense. Quarterback Tom Brady has developed a strong connection with them both, and the offense is built heavily around what they can do. With them both being back on the field, this offense could be headed in a good direction.

Godwin and the Buccaneers currently sit at 2-2. This divisional matchup against the Atlanta Falcons could have long-term implications for the season. It may not be a must-win game for this team, but a 2-3 record is not the start this team has in mind. A win here could be exactly what they need.