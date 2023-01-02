By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the postseason. Amid a disappointing 8-8 campaign, the Bucs have clinched the NFC South title after a Week 17 comeback win led by none other than Tom Brady.

Brady lit up the Carolina Panthers for a season-high 432 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown while completing 34 of his 45 pass attempts. A 40-34 win over one of their biggest threats to snatch the division from them has gotten them back into the postseason despite a poor record. Tristan Wirfs, one of Brady’s key protectors, loved what he saw.

Bucs right tackle Tristan Wirfs was asked what he’s going to tell his future children about playing with Tom Brady: “Just gonna tell ‘em he was an old dog.” He joked, “Yeah he still surprises me. His old ass threw what? Like a 60-yard bomb?!” pic.twitter.com/S8kbMmGGgn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 2, 2023

“Just gonna tell ‘em he was an old dog,” the Buccaneers tackle said when asked how he would describe Brady to a kid in the future. “I’ve loved every second of it. He’s a very special person, really special player…Yeah, he surprises me. His old a** threw what, like a 60-yard bomb? He’s awesome. I love him to death.”

The Buccaneers, expected to be one of the better teams this season, have not looked that impressive. Their offense in particular has been a shell of itself thanks to various injuries and Brady slowing down a bit. Still, they have won the division for the second season in a row, marking the first time that has ever happened in franchise history.

Tom Brady and Mike Evans teamed up to torch the Panthers defense, including on the aforementioned 60-yard bomb that resulted in a touchdown, en route to their second consecutive win. Now, they have the luxury of resting at their disposal after clinching the fourth seed in the NFC playoff picture.