By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South with a 40-34 win over the Carolina Panthers. As Brady gets set to enter the postseason once again, he took time to show love to his Buccaneers’ teammates.

In the win, Brady completed 34-of-45 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the big performance, Brady took to Twitter and gave credit to the guys who stood on the field alongside him, as Tampa Bay won the NFC South.

TEAM WIN. NFC SOUTH CHAMPS. pic.twitter.com/1CXVOJhGkU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 1, 2023

Their victory over the Panthers improved the Buccaneers’ record to 8-8 on the season. They have clinched the NFC South for the second year in a row. When they won Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay advanced to the postseason as a Wild Card team.

In the Buccaneers’ division-clinching game, Tom Brady had one of his best games of the season. He had three touchdown passes in Week 15, but he also had three interceptions. This is only Brady’s second three touchdown, no interception game of the season.

His 432 passing yards were by far the most of the season. It’s the first time Brady has thrown for 400+ yards during the regular season since Week 16 of the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers have had a rocky season in 2022. Coming into Week 17, they had lost three of their last four games. However, against the Panthers, Brady and the Bucs found a way to get it done and clinch their spot in the postseason.

It may not be the dream season Tampa Bay had hoped for. But Brady and the Bucs are back in the playoffs. Brady seems pumped to return to the postseason with the Buccaneers.