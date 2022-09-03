Rob Gronkowski broke the hearts of many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans when he announced his retirement earlier in the year. After Tom Brady’s return, fans were hoping for Gronk to reconsider his stance on his retirement. Unfortunately, Gronk does what he pleases, and he continues to remain retired to this day.

However… that’s not to say that a return to the Buccaneers is not out of the question. Rob Gronkowski’ agent had an interview recently that shed some light on his retirement. According to the agent… well, it wouldn’t shock him if Gronk suddenly decides he wants to have one last ride with his good pal Brady. (via Rob Maaddi)

And, Drew still wouldn't be surprised if Rob Gronkowski returns to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers later in the season. This is his OPINION. #GoBucs https://t.co/RT2e2dL8Ir pic.twitter.com/KIs9XMXnH5 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 2, 2022

Does this mean that Gronk will be coming out of retirement to join the Buccaneers again? No, but this means that there’s a chance that it may happen. Gronkowski is kind of like a free spirit; he does whatever he feels like doing. Sometimes it’s twerking during an NFL draft party. Sometimes it’s smoking fools on the basketball court.

The point is: it wouldn’t be that surprising if Rob Gronkowski goes to his agent one day and says that he wants to play. That’s just who Gronk is. Considering his level of play in the last two years, the Buccaneers would surely love to get his services. Although… Gronk has said before that he’s interesting in playing with a certain quarterback from Cincinnati.

Regardless, the Buccaneers will just have to wait and see if Rob Gronkowski would really want to return to the team. If he does, well, that makes their roster stronger again.