Rob Gronkowski is playing again – but for the wrong sport

Rob Gronkowski is back at it again, ladies and gentlemen. The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end has never been shy to do whatever he wants. Whether it’s doing professional wrestling or partying up in Vegas, Gronk goes where he pleases, and he does it in style.

So, what’s Gronk up to these days? Well, apparently, shooting some hoops and powering through some fools, that’s what. The ex-Buccaneers star showed up in a charity game for the BIG3 3-on-3 tournament. There, Gronkowski showed off a bit of his basketball prowess. For someone who exclusively trained as a tight end, we gotta say: that was one hell of a power move. (via SLAM)

Gronkowski is a physical monster even by NFL standards. Standing at 6’6 and 265 pounds, he’s a physical monster who can and will dominate anyone smaller than him. Add to that his incredible agility for his size, and it’s no wonder the ex-Buccaneers tight end can be a matchup nightmare on the court.

The Buccaneers fanbase is hoping, though, that Gronk abandons his desire to try every sport in the world. Rob Gronkowski has announced his second retirement from the NFL after the 2021 season. However, some fans are hoping that he takes a page out of his friend Tom Brady’s book and unretires for the season.

Whatever Gronk decides to do with his career in the future, one thing is for certain: we’ll have a lot of fun watching him do what he does. Will that mean more appearances in random sports leagues around the country? We sure hope so.