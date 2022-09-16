When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Brady was asked about having to deal with all these types of issues under the scrutiny of the public. The seven-time Super Bowl champ got brutally honest in his response as he acknowledged how this is just all part of living in the limelight (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I think it’s just part of our life,” Brady said. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

For some reason, reporters refused to question Brady directly about his wife’s recent comments about wanting him to be “more present” and how they’ve had conversations about these concerns “over and over again.” Instead, the Bucs star was asked if he thought the media’s attention on his personal life ever “gets old.”

“I’m not going to really comment on that type of stuff,” Brady said. “I just deal with it the best way I can.”

Tom Brady didn’t give us much, but what is clear is that there appear to be some major issues at home for the GOAT. Let’s just hope this gets resolved sooner rather than later.