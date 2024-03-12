While the NFC South undergoes some major changes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are focused on keeping their roster intact ahead of NFL free agency. They have come to terms on a contract that will see franchise great Lavonte David remain with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The deal is for one year with a base value of approximately $9 million and can be worth up to $10 million. Fans will be elated by this return after sweating out reports that indicated the San Francisco 49ers were in pursuit of the former All-Pro linebacker. Ultimately, though, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht brings back another valuable player who conceivably could have been scooped up by another team.
And that appears to be the organization's main objective of the offseason– retain the guys most responsible for clinching a third-straight divisional title and a postseason victory over the then-defending NFC champions. David joins wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive tackle Greg Gaines in reaffirming his commitment to Tampa. Additionally, the organization used the franchise tag on star safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons will surely be a trendy pick to win the NFC South next season after securing a huge deal with veteran QB Kirk Cousins, but the value of continuity and chemistry cannot be overlooked. Lavonte David has played a role in some of the most important moments in the Bucs' history, including their Super Bowl 55 victory, and he will now have a chance to make more memories in the Bay.
The 34-year-old recorded 4.5 sacks, 134 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 15 games last season. Barring injuries, he will easily surpass 1,500 total tackles for his NFL career this year.