Kyle Rudolph breaks silence on replacing Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking a little different this season. Of course, Tom Brady is leading the stacked team, marking his third year with the franchise. However, this is the first time in over a decade that he’ll be without his righthand man Rob Gronkowski.

Brady and Gronk formed an irreplaceable on-field chemistry. According to Kyle Rudolph, it’s impossible to recreate that bond, but he’s going to try.

NFL Network’s Sara Walsh tweeted the 32-year-old’s mindset on replacing Gronkowski Wednesday morning.

Rudolph on taking over for Gronk: “Those shoes are way too big to fill, and I’ve got pretty big feet.”

Rudolph says he can’t make up for decade of experience Gronk/Brady had, but says it’s his job by week 1 to make it look like they’ve been together a while. #nflnetwork #gobucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) July 27, 2022

“Those shoes are way too big to fill, and I’ve got pretty big feet,” Rudolph said.

The Buccaneers signed Rudolph out of free agency on July 20, the day before Gronkowski announced his retirement. He joins Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers’ top three tight ends.

Rudolph is right, it won’t be easy to emulate the iconic duo of Brady and Gronkowski. But, he’s proven during his extensive time in the NFL that he has what it takes to take on the job.

In 156 games, Rudolph recorded 479 receptions for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns. Prior to joining the Buccaneers, he spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and one season with the New York Giants.

This is a huge storyline for the Buccaneers’ 2022-2023 season. However, Rudolph isn’t the only new offensive weapon for Brady this year. Right before training camp, the team signed former Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones out of free agency.