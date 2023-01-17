Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, one player is getting into the playoff spirit. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was spotted wearing a “Playoff Lenny” hoodie before the game.

Playoff Lenny 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/vXMGnpIXDT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 17, 2023

Since being drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Fournette has been one of the NFL’s most dominant running backs.

During his NFL career, Fourntette has played with both the Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has appeared in 79 total games and has been a force both on the ground and through the air.

In total, Fournette has rushed for 4,478 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns on 1,132 carries. Through the air he has added 312 receptions for 2,219 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

But even with the success that Fournette has found during the regular season, he has been even better in the playoffs. This has earned him the nickname of “Playoff Lenny”.

In total, Leonard Fournette has played in eight total playoff games. Three have come with the Jaguars, and five with the Buccaneers.

In the three playoff games that Fournette played with the Jaguars, he recorded 286 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Over the five playoff games that has played with the Buccaneers, he has been even better. During the 2020 season, as the Buccaneers made their Super Bowl run, Fournette recorded 448 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns.

During the 2021 postseason, the Buccaneer played just one game, but Playoff Lenny was still in full effect. He recorded 107 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.

With the Buccaneers set to take on the Cowboys on Monday night, they may once again need Leonard Fournette to become Playoff Lenny.