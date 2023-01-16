Tom Brady is a home underdog for the first time in his postseason career, but that doesn’t mean the Dallas Cowboys can let their guard down when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Brady is one of the best playoff performers in the history of the NFL. He has seven Super Bowl rings to back up that claim. And while playing a postseason game at home as an underdog is new to him, it isn’t the first time that he is actually expected to lose.

Throughout his career, Brady has been an outright playoff underdog 10 times. His record in those games? Seven wins and just three losses. In fact, he is tied with Eli Manning for most wins as a playoff underdog in the Super Bowl era, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Basically, it would be wrong for the Cowboys and NFL fans to write off Brady and co. just because they struggled largely during the offseason. For one, the fact that they are in the playoffs is an indication that they are more than capable of pulling off upsets.

Furthermore, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Brady is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys. Dallas just can’t seem to figure out TB12, and that is another problem that could doom them once the Monday Night Football game kicks off.

Brady will certainly be motivated as he eyes another title in what could potentially be his final season in the NFL. With that said, don’t expect the Bucs to play like the underdogs that many claim they are.