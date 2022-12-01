Published December 1, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

It appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield could be back to 100% in Week 13. After missing last week, Leonard Fournette may be ready to return, potentially leading to Rachaad White seeing a reduced role.

Leonard Fournette was held out of the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns as he dealt with a hip injury. In his place, rookie running back Rachaad White took over lead back duties.

In his first go as the Buccaneers starting running back, White played well. He finished the day rushing for 64 yards on 14 carries. Through the air, he added 45 yards on nine receptions.

This was his second solid outing in a row. In Week 11, before the Buccaneers bye week, White had the best performance of his short career. As the Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks, White rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time that he had surpassed 100 yards on the ground.

Even after his recent success, it seems that Rachaad White’s time as the Buccaneers lead back may be coming to an end. Fournette may be ready to take over in the backfield

During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was a full participant. His being healthy could lead to the Buccaneers backfield splitting carries once again.

Fournette himself has put together a strong campaign in 2022. The veteran running back has rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns on 135 total carries. Through the air, he has added 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Based on how Rachaad White has performed in recent weeks, there is a chance that the Buccaneers choose to go with the hot hand. But if they don’t, Fournette could cut into the rookie running backs workload.