The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the NFL's surprise 2-0 teams thus far. What's not surprising, though, is how effective wide receiver Chris Godwin has been.

Buccaneers star and fellow wideout Mike Evans gushed over Godwin's greatness, via Pewter Report.

“He's one of the best receivers in the world. Glad that we have him,” Evans said. “I've been seeing him work since he's been a rookie. I mean, he's a do-it-all guy. Unselfish, can block, can do everything. Run after catch is looking really good this year, too.”

Godwin currently has 15 receptions on 16 targets and is tied for second in the NFL with 200 yards. Twelve of the Penn State alum's catches have gone for first downs and two for touchdowns.

Can Godwin keep it up?

Chris Godwin is the real deal for the Buccaneers

Godwin has been a top-of-the-line receiver since his breakout campaign in 2019 when he caught 86 balls for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. The 28-year-old has reached 1,0000 yards every season since then, except 2020, when he recorded 840 yards in 12 games.

Godwin opened up about his Week 2 performance in which he caught all eight of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the upset victory over the Detroit Lions on the road, via the Buccaneers' YouTube channel.

“Probably all of the above, really,” Godwin said when asked about if his recent production is due to the matchups he's getting or how he's feeling. “It was probably like, the further away you get from an injury, the better you feel. The offense, I feel good in the offense. Getting more comfortable with Baker [Mayfield]. And then just how things are kinda like turning out.”

Since coming into the league, Godwin has worked with Jamies Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady, and now Mayfield. Mayfield came in as Brady's successor last season, and Godwin didn't miss a beat, totaling 83 receptions for 1,024 yards and two touchdowns. However, the 2017 third-round pick is on pace to dwarf those numbers this year, already tying the touchdown total.

Godwin credited Mayfield, who's experienced a career renaissance in Tampa Bay, for his ability to scramble and scan the field to extend plays.

“It's really just Baker improvising and doing what he does really well,” Godwin continued. “And then for us, it's trying to stay alive, give him an option, 'cause you don't want your quarterback running around with no one to throw it too.”

While the Buccaneers started strong, they must keep proving themselves over a long season.