Mike Evans gets real on where Buccaneers offense must improve ahead of Week 4 showdown vs. Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ woes on offense has been quite a talking point within the team through three weeks of the 2022 season.

Last season, the Buccaneers offense ranked in the top five in a multitude of stats. In the 2022 campaign, the Tom Brady-led offense sits in the bottom five in several offensive stats, including red zone touchdown percentage. Tampa Bay has scored touchdowns on a mere 40 percent of its trips to the red zone, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

From Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ standpoint, as he touched on during a press conference on Thursday, there are multiple reasons behind the offense’s lackluster production in this area of the field.

“I think it’s just a combination of not being healthy and execution,” Evans said. “We’ve got to execute better, no matter who’s in there. We’ve got to get healthy so we can have our top guys in there.”

The Buccaneers have also posted a 17.0 points per game average and a 297.3 yards per game mark. Evans is not pressing the panic button on the offense at this early stage in the campaign, although he sees that there is still much that the unit can work to improve on.

“We’re not panicking at all,” Evans said. “We don’t know what people are saying, but we know [that] three touchdowns in three games is not good enough. We can do that in one half or one quarter. It’s early in the season, we’re 2-1. What are we, first in the division right now? Tied for first or something like that? We’re in a good spot. We know we’ve just got to get healthy and we’ve got to do better – clean up the little things, be better, [clean up] the penalties and the execution.

“We’ll be fine.”

The Buccaneers do head into Week 4 with multiple ailment concerns, as six players on the offensive of the ball are listed on their injury report. In the big picture, the NFC South powerhouse is looking to move to a 3-1 record on the season with a possible home win over the reigning AFC West champions in the Kansas City Chiefs.