Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is preparing to face his longtime rival, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, as the teams clash in Week 6 of the NFL season. The two have developed one of the league’s most notorious rivalries, now entering its eighth year. Their confrontations have often turned physical, leading to multiple ejections and suspensions for Evans. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Buccaneers hold a 3-2 record and are looking to build momentum with a key division win.

Evans has faced significant consequences in past matchups with Lattimore, including two one-game suspensions and more than $100,000 in fines. Despite these setbacks, Evans is taking a more controlled approach this time, focusing on maturity and self-discipline.

“Long as, you know, it’s within the play,” Evans said about the rivalry, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve done a bad job in the past of making it go over the play when I shouldn’t have. But I’m more mature now, and our team is focused on playing winning ball, and you can’t play winning ball when you get kicked out and things like that.”

Mike Evans seeks composure in heated Saints rivalry with Marshon Lattimore

While Evans remains passionate about the competition, he emphasized the importance of staying composed. “I definitely want to have that fire and be physical, and a little chirping never hurts,” Evans said. “But you definitely have got to be smart.”

Evans’ history against the Saints, particularly when Lattimore is in the lineup, has often been challenging. Despite his status as one of the NFL’s top receivers, Evans has only recorded one 100-yard game against New Orleans — a seven-catch, 147-yard performance in the 2018 season opener. That remains his lone standout performance against a tough Saints defense.

As the Buccaneers head into Week 6 with a 3-2 record, Evans is focused on helping his team secure another win while avoiding the costly mistakes that have defined past meetings with Lattimore. Whether Lattimore is active for Sunday’s game or not, Evans will be aiming to break through the Saints' defense and stay within the bounds of the game.