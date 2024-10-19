The surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have one of their top wideouts available for Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

After dealing with a hamstring issue this week, Mike Evans is off the injury report and will play in Week 7, per Adam Schefter. Evans was clearly not at 100% in Week 6 but played through the ailment. He took it easy in practice and appears to be good to go for a big game versus one of the league's top teams.

On Saturday morning, Evans was considered a game-time decision as revealed by Todd Bowles:

“He did some things today that were encouraging,” said Bowles. “We'll see how the next two guys and we'll see how he feels Monday. He's questionable right now.”

However, things quickly changed. Evans must've responded well after missing the last two practices before Saturday. He has a 57% snap share against the Saints, the lowest of the season so far. However, the former Texas A&M standout is enjoying a brilliant campaign, reeling in 25 catches for 310 yards. Evans is also tied for the league lead in TD receptions with five.

The Buccaneers are rolling under quarterback Baker Mayfield, sitting at 4-2. They have one of the best offenses in the NFL and rank second in points with 29.7 per game. Tampa just erupted for 51 points vs New Orleans, with Mayfield throwing for 324 yards and four touchdowns. While he was also picked off three times, the signal-caller linked up with Chris Godwin 11 times for 125 yards and two scores.

Evans meanwhile had just two receptions but you can expect his workload to be larger on Primetime. The Buccaneers head into this matchup with a nearly clean injury report. Jamel Dean, Kameron Johnson, and Payne Durham are the only players ruled out. Vita Vea and Rachaad White are questionable.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:15 PM PT on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.