The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrecked the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Bucs set a franchise record in their dominant 51-27 victory over New Orleans, racking up 594 total yards of offense. Four of the team’s six touchdowns came through the air and wideout Chris Godwin had a particularly big game, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and two scores. The Buccaneers’ other star receiver, however, didn’t contribute to the offensive bonanza.

Mike Evans finished Tampa Bay’s Week 6 rout with just two receptions for 34 yards. The 11-year veteran appeared to be banged up during the contest and played sparingly in the second half.

On Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Evans “tweaked” a leg injury during the team’s win over the Saints, according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper. As a result, the five-time Pro Bowler missed Thursday’s practice.

Evans popped up on the injury report prior to Tampa Bay’s Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee ailment. However, he was able to play against Philly and led the Bucs in receiving, with eight grabs for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs hope Mike Evans can suit up for Monday Night Football in Week 7

He took the field again the following week for a Thursday night showdown with the Atlanta Falcons. While the Buccaneers would go on to lose 36-30 in overtime, Evans reached an incredible personal milestone during the game. He had five catches for 62 yards and two scores – the 99th and 100th touchdowns of his remarkable career.

Evans brings a streak of 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons into the 2024 campaign. If he makes it 11 in a row this year, he would tie Jerry Rice for the all-time record. Through six games for the Buccaneers this season, Evans has 25 receptions for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’ll need to pick it up a bit to crack 1,000 yards as he’s currently on pace for just under 880 yards in 2024, assuming he plays all 17 games.

If Evans can stay healthy, he’ll have a chance to reach the record thanks in part to quarterback Baker Mayfield who’s off to a scorching-hot start this season.

Personal records aside, the 4-2 Buccaneers hope to have the receiver on the field when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 7. The Ravens beat Jayden Daniels and the upstart Washington Commanders last Sunday, improving to 4-2 on the season. Despite having the same record as the Falcons, the Bucs are in second place in the NFC South after losing the first head-to-head matchup with Atlanta.