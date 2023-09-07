Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is going into his 10th season in the NFL, and the Buccaneers do not have high expectations from many prognosticators. Evans is using that as fuel for this season, and he believes his team can surprise fans this season.

“There are a lot of doubters, so I'm looking forward to shocking a lot of people this year,” Mike Evans said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

The Buccaneers are heading into their first season after the departure of Tom Brady. Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback for the team over Kyle Trask.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

With Week 1 approaching, the Buccaneers will be tested right away. They are going on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and are viewed as significant underdogs. They follow up that game by hosting the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles in weeks two and three before a road game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

Evans' future with the Buccaneers is uncertain. This is a contract year for him, and it is unknown whether or not he will extend with the Buccaneers.

It will be interesting to see if Evans can put up 1,000+ yards again this season. He has done so in every year of his career so far. It is definitely something he is shooting for.

If the Buccaneers do fall out of the playoff race, he could be available at the trade deadline for a team in contention. But for now, he wants to help Baker Mayfield and team shock the prognosticators, starting by beating the Vikings.