The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the 2023 season with some new faces after Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, and others left in the offseason. There are a lot of younger players on the team, which could make for an interesting year in Tampa. One player with high expectations is 2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey.

However, Kancey has been out of practice since suffering a calf strain in July, and his status for the season opener remained up in the air. On Thursday, Kancey was out there with the team at practice and wearing a sleeve on his right leg, and head coach Todd Bowles has not ruled out the rookie playing in the opener, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

‘Bucs rookie DL Calijah Kancey (94) is practicing today for first time since his calf strain in July. Wearing a sleeve on his right leg. Bowles has kept the door open for him playing Sunday.'

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Bucs rookie DL Calijah Kancey (94) is practicing today for first time since his calf strain in July. Wearing a sleeve on his right leg. Bowles has kept the door open for him playing Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XziH8U5kAZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 7, 2023

Kancey was the No. 19 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he brings a ton of hype and excitement to this defense. He was named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was the first defensive player from Pitt selected in the first round since Aaron Donald.

While Bowles hasn't ruled out Kancey suiting up for Week 1, it will be interesting to monitor over the next few days to see how his status changes. The Buccaneers face the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday to begin the season, and having Kancey against a talented Vikings offense would certainly help.