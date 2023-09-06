Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams has tragically passed away at the age of 36, according to Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1 BUF. He succumbed to injuries that he suffered in an accident while working at a construction site.

Williams played five years in the NFL, four of which were for Tampa. Despite a somewhat tumultuous tenure at Syracuse, he excelled on the field for the Orange. He is No. 3 all-time on the program's touchdown rankings (20) and is top 10 in both receiving yards and receptions.

Syracuse was still in a rebuilding phase, but the Buffalo native did what he could to make the team watchable. The exciting wideout made an immediate impact at the next level upon being drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He recorded nearly 1,000 yards and a whopping 11 touchdowns for the Buccaneers on his way to a runner-up finish in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

After a few more seasons of solid play, Williams endured some more injury problems. He ultimately found his way back home after being traded to the Bills ahead of the 2014-15 season. Further injuries, among other things, made for a short tenure in Buffalo. He played in just nine games.

True to form, Mike Williams bounced back again and caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. He was released before the start of the new season. Although his career did not last as long as maybe fans initially prognosticated, his talent still shined through.

Williams' football legacy, while not without some turbulence, should particularly leave a lasting impression in Syracuse and Tampa Bay. Thoughts and prayers are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time.