Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints wasn’t exactly an offensive clinic. It was tough to watch for the most part, especially for those who are big fans of high-scoring games and smoothly run drives.

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning didn’t hold back when he spoke about one of the horrible drives in the game by the Buccaneers.

"That might be the worst series I've seen from an offense" – Peyton Manning just now on the Manning Cast — Who Dat Dish (@whodatdish) December 6, 2022

Peyton Manning just described the last Bucs series as “That’s the worst offensive series I’ve ever seen” He ain’t wrong — Justin Hill (@JHill3204) December 6, 2022

However, Brady and the Buccaneers had the last laugh at the expense of the Saints. Brady led Tampa Bay to a game-winning drive that ended on a Rachaad White touchdown to what was once a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and get the Buccaneers a 17-16 victory.

Brady finished with 281 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 36 of 54 completions. As usual, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were the top targets downfield for Brady, as they collected 59 and 63 receiving yards, respectively. But it was tight end Cade Otton and White, a rookie running back, who came away with the biggest receptions in the contest, as each pulled down a touchdown in the final three minutes of the game.

The Buccaneers entered the final period trailing the Saints by 10 points, with that deficit ballooning to 10 points after a Will Lutz field goal. But Brady went full Brady and flashed his Hall of Fame form while the Buccaneers’ defense also got down to work and made life hard for the Saints.

With Tampa Bay successfully rebounding from its loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 12, the Buccaneers now turn their attention to a high-profile matchup in Week 14 versus the San Francisco 49ers.