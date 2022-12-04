By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Central Florida to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown on Monday night. It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series as we make a Saints-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Saints lost 13-0 to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. Significantly, it was the first time a team has shut them out since the 49ers also did it in 2001. Andy Dalton completed 18 of 29 passes for 204 yards while rushing four times for 21 yards but did not toss a touchdown. Additionally, Alvin Kamara rushed seven times for 13 yards while catching six passes for 37 yards. Unfortunately, he also lost two fumbles. Chris Olave had five receptions for 62 yards.

The Bucs fell 23-17 in overtime to the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rachaad White rushed 14 times for 64 yards and caught nine passes for 45 yards. Chris Godwin caught 12 passes for 110 yards and a score, while Mike Evans had two catches for 31 yards. Also, Julio Jones added three catches for 40 yards.

The Saints have dominated this series in recent memory, going 7-3 over 10 games. Moreover, the Saints are 7-3 over the previous 10 games at Raymond James Stadium. Kamara has 119 rushes for 464 yards and 11 touchdowns through 10 career games against the Bucs. Meanwhile, Evans has 51 catches for 791 yards and five touchdowns over 16 games against New Orleans. Godwin has 45 receptions for 655 yards and six touchdowns over 10 games against the Saints. Likewise, Brady has an 87.2 quarterback rating with 2660 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions through 10 games against New Orleans.

Here are the Saints-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Buccaneers Odds

New Orleans Saints: +3.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints have been in this situation before. Consequently, they were 6-7 last year when heading into Raymond James Stadium. They defeated the Bucs 9-0 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Dalton has a 66.4 percent completion rate with a 95 quarterback rating. Also, he has passed for 2023 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Kamara has rushed 131 times for 524 yards and a touchdown. Moreover, he has 49 receptions for 422 yards and two scores. These stats indicate how far Kamara has fallen. Ultimately, he must pick up the pace for the Saints to have a logical chance. Taysom Hill has rushed 58 times for 409 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Olave has 56 catches for 822 yards and three touchdowns, while Juwan Johnson has 31 receptions for 349 yards and five scores.

The defense is the backbone of this team. Amazingly, they remained competitive with the 49ers due to strong play on the defensive side of the ball. Cameron Jordan has 24 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Additionally, Demario Davis has 41 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks, while Kaden Elliss has 27 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Marcus Lattimore has 10 solo tackles but has yet to record an interception this season.

The Saints will cover the spread if they can get to Brady and make him uncomfortable in the pocket. Likewise, they must stop White at all costs and force the Bucs to become one-dimensional.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs have not excelled much on offense. Ultimately, it is a significant reason they are struggling to garner victories and why they have not dominated the NFC South.

Brady has a completion percentage of 66.2 with a 92.4 quarterback rating. Also, he has passed for 3051 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Leonard Fournette may play in this game. Significantly, he has rushed 135 times for 462 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 43 passes for 315 yards and three scores. White has rushed 74 times for 286 yards and a touchdown while catching 29 passes for 180 yards. Meanwhile, Evans has 51 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns while Godwin has 60 catches for 585 yards and two scores. Jones has 14 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has remained strong despite losing Shaquille Barrett. Ultimately, they are finding ways to succeed and thriving with little issues. Devin White has 55 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Likewise, Vita Vea has 13 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Lavonte David remains one of the best defenders in the game, with 47 solo tackles and one sack.

The Bucs will cover the spread if they can establish a ground game. Consequently, it means the linemen must create open space for Fournette and White to help them break free. The defense must key in on Kamara.

Final Saints-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Saints have dominated this series. However, they do not look the same at all this season. Despite that, they know their divisional rivals well, and the defense is stout enough to keep this close. The Saints will cover the spread and possibly steal this.

Final Saints-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints: +3.5 (-110)