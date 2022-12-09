By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

In recent weeks, we have seen the Tampa Bay Buccaneers utilizing their rookie running back, Rachaad White, more and more. But when the game was on the line against the New Orleans Saints last week, Tom Brady once again leaned on Leonard Fournette as his primary tailback.

That likely frustrated White’s fantasy owners. Fournette finished with 10 carries and six catches on seven targets. His role in the pass game, which was vital last season, is where White was thought to have eaten into the workload. In Week 14, the Bucs will face arguably the defense in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers on the road, no less.

Fantasy owners of White were potentially staring at a really difficult spot. Assuming Fournette is active and healthy enough for his normal workload, can you even start White? But things could be looking up for those fantasy football managers. Fournette was limited at practice on Thursday with a foot injury. On Friday, he was not even seen at the portion of practice open to the media, per Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman.

If Leonard Fournette is unable to play Sunday, White is a near must-start. However, fantasy owners would still be wise to temper expectations. The 49ers rush defense is among the best and their front seven might actually be the best in the league. It is strongly recommended to keep tabs on Fournette’s status leading up to game time.

If he is deemed a game-time decision, that will really put White’s fantasy owners in a bind. This game kicks off in the late window, meaning any potential replacement will likely already have played.