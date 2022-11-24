Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

In recent weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White has slowly earned himself an increasing workload. In Week 10, this reached an all-time high.

As the Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks, Rachaad White played in 64% of the team’s offensive snaps. He finished the day reaching career highs across the board. On the ground, he rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries. Prior to this outing, the most yards that White had rushed for 27 total yards the week prior.

Now heading into Week 12, Rachaad White could once again see an expanded role. Running back Leonard Fournette may not be ready to take the field against the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday, Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles wrote about the current status of Fournette.

Via Tampa Bay Buccaneers Senior Writer Scott Smith:

“Todd Bowles says RB Leonard Fournette (hip pointer) is very sore. If he improves during the week to the point he can run at full speed he will play on Sunday. If he doesn’t, he won’t.”

At the moment, Fournette is dealing with a hip injury that could keep him out of the game. This could put Rachaad White into RB1 territory.

Throughout this season, Fournette has served as the lead back in the Buccaneers backfield. Over 10 games he has rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns on 135 carries. He has added 43 receptions for 315 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

With the two players sharing the backfield in recent weeks, it appears that the door may be opening for Rachaad White to take over. Fournette not taking the field in Week 12 could give the Buccaneers their best chance to see what the rookie running back can do.