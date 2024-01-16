Skip Bayless, who's always believed in Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, felt vindicated after Mayfield's dominance vs. the Eagles.

Baker Mayfield was rock-solid for the Buccaneers throughout 2023. He did well to lead the team to a 9-8 record, which was good enough to win the NFC South, setting up a date against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card round in the process. The 28-year old quarterback proceeded to put up arguably the best game of his season, completing 22 of his 36 passes for a total of 337 yards while throwing three touchdowns en route to a 32-9 beatdown of the Eagles.

On paper, it looked like the Eagles had a huge advantage in the QB department. But Baker Mayfield showed why games are won on the field, not on paper. The Buccaneers QB stepped up when his team needed him the most, and as a result, one of his most ardent supporters through the years, notorious critic Skip Bayless, ripped into those who were trashing Mayfield for the past five years.

“Do you have any idea how many times on Undisputed that I've been told Baker Mayfield CAN'T PLAY, that he's an OVERRATED BUST??? Wrong, wrong, wrong, I said, never wavering. Look at him now,” Bayless wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Baker Mayfield was quite the hyped-up prospect when the Cleveland Browns drafted him with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. However, the Browns decided to upgrade on Mayfield after he didn't meet expectations, trading him away to the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Mayfield then proceeded to disappoint in Carolina, and then he filled in as an injury replacement for the Los Angeles Rams before the Buccaneers signed him this past offseason to be the team's Tom Brady replacement.

Indeed, even as Mayfield's luster has worn off, Skip Bayless has remained one of his biggest believers. Through the years, Bayless has said that he'll take the Buccaneers QB over Josh Allen, that Mayfield would lead the Panthers to the postseason, and that the 28-year old QB is “similar” in a way to Brady.

Now, Baker Mayfield vindicated Bayless' belief in him in a major way. The question is, can Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue their strong play when they take on the Detroit Lions in the next round of the playoffs?