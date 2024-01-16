Baker Mayfield has Kyler Murray hyped.

There will be a new NFC champion in 2024 after Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 32-9 win over Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at home Monday night. The playoff victory by the Bucs was a continuation of the dramatic resurgence of Mayfield, who, at one point in the past, looked as though his time in the NFL was over. Mayfield's story in the NFL has captivated many people, among them is no other than his former Oklahoma football teammate and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

After the Buccaneers dethroned the Eagles as NFC champs, Murray hopped on social media and posted a short but meaningful Baker Mayfield shoutout.

LFG Bake.. — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 16, 2024

Mayfield outplayed Hurts in a showdown between former Sooners talents, as he recorded 337 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while going 22/36 on his throws. Hurts, on the other hand, went 25/35 for 250 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Buccaneers took a chance on Mayfield to be the team's starting quarterback following the retirement of Tom Brady. The Bucs signed him to a one-year deal worth $4 million back in March and could be looking to offer him a hefty extension, considering how effective he's been at orchestrating Tampa Bay's attack that concluded the 2023 NFL regular season averaging 21.1 points per game. In his first season with the Bucs, Mayfield had 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Mayfield can continue adding to his success with the Buccaneers in the divisional round when Tampa Bay visits Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.