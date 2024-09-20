The 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to host the 0-2 Denver Broncos in Week 3 on Sunday. Although the Buccaneers will enter the contest with confidence following their Week 2 win, Tampa Bay is dealing with injury concerns ahead of the game.

Defensive tackle Vita Veia reportedly has a chance to play, per James Palmer of Underdog.

“There's a chance Vita Vea (sprained MCL) plays Sunday vs the #broncos. He practiced today for the first time this week, but only did a few things. The #bucs going to see how it progresses and how he feels Sunday. If he feels good, there's a chance he could go,” Palmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is not expected to play in Week 3. With that being said, he is trending in a promising direction according to Palmer.

“The #bucs star S Antoine Winfield Jr is progressing well from his foot injury. He still won't play against the #broncos. Tampa Bay's defense is a very different unit without Winfield. He impacts so many different aspects of their unit,” Palmer wrote on X.

Buccaneers preparing for Week 3 Broncos clash

The Broncos will have to play with a sense of urgency on Sunday. There aren't many teams that end up competing for a postseason spot after beginning the season with an 0-3 record.

Although the Buccaneers are in the driver's seat for this Week 3 game, they cannot afford to take the Broncos for granted. Denver would love nothing more than to pull off the upset on the road.

Tampa Bay has played well so far in 2024. Will they emerge as a Super Bowl contender? Anything is possible, but at the very least the Buccaneers appear to be a legitimate postseason team.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 1 PM EST in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers look to improve to 3-0.