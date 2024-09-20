The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Denver Broncos in Week 3 looking to improve to 3-0. The NFC South is starting to take shape and eyes are fixed on Baker Mayfield in crew as they sit tied for the lead. Ahead of the Buccaneers and Broncos game, we'll make our Buccaneers Week 3 bold predictions.

The Buccaneers surprised everyone by winning their division last year and winning a playoff game. They beat the Eagles at home to end their freefall and faced the Lions next. While the Lions won that game, the Bucs knew they had another quarterback to believe in. Mayfield signed a contract to remain in Tampa, which has already paid off this year.

The Buccaneers are tied with the equally impressive Saints atop the NFC South. They started by blowing out the Commanders 37-20 and got revenge on the Lions in Week 2. The offense has been great, especially veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

With Bo Nix and the Broncos playing host, Tampa Bay has a great chance to move to 3-0. Let's take a look at our Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 bold predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Rachaad White will crack 100 all-purpose yards

The Buccaneers have not been running the ball effectively in their two wins. Rachaad White has taken the most carries in both games but was outgained by Bucky Irving in Week 1 and Baker Mayfield in Week 2. While White has not been the effective back they've needed, he can break out with a favorable matchup against the Broncos. White is healthy after a groin injury scare and should be good to go.

In their Week 2 loss to the Steelers, the Broncos allowed 141 rushing yards. Najee Harris picked up 69 of those yards and added five more through the air. White will top that number by racking up over 100 all-purpose yards. In the mountain air, the Buccaneers should lean on the run game.

White is the final piece of the Buccaneers offense that has not been unlocked so far. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have had vintage performances and Mayfield has dominated. While they are 2-0, it's time to make sure they have a run game they can lean on in tight games. The Broncos are the perfect opponent to do that against.

The defense will snag two interceptions

The Buccaneers picked off Jared Goff twice in their 20-16 win last week. Those interceptions helped seal the game and kept the Lions out of the end zone on six of their seven red zone attempts. Their defense should take that momentum into another road game and grab two more interceptions in Week 3.

Bo Nix has struggled so far in his NFL career. He has four interceptions in his two games, including two in his Denver debut last week. The Buccaneers' defense should give the offense a chance to win by turning Nix over on multiple occasions. The Broncos might need to change their quarterback if he throws another two picks.

Buccaneers will move to 3-0

The Buccaneers will move to 3-0 after beating the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. While no one expected Tampa Bay to challenge for the playoffs this season, they will put some distance between themselves and the favorite Falcons. The Saints have been excellent as well and the Bucs must keep pace with them.

Their next game is against the Eagles at home, a rematch of the Wild Card game from January. They finally play their first division game in Week 5 when they play Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. To start putting distance between themselves and the rest of the division, they must keep rolling in Week 3.