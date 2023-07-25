Defensive end Will Gholston will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an 11th consecutive season.

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with Gholston on Monday, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

The Buccaneers made Will Gholston the 126th overall selection of the 2013 NFL Draft. Gholston has played in 153 career games–a total that ranks him ninth in franchise history–for Tampa Bay, per Buccaneers.com's Scott Smith.

Now that Gholston will return for an 11th season, he could easily surpass former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tony Mayberrry's 160 career games. Gholston is almost a full season behind linebacker Lavonte David, who has played 166 career games for the Buccaneers.

Many football pundits expected Tampa Bay's defensive line to undergo a massive overhaul prior to the 2023 NFL season. As of this writing, Akiem Hicks and Pat O'Connor remain free agents. On the other hand, Rakeem Nunez-Roches signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the New York Giants in the spring.

With that in mind, Gholston returns to the Buccaneers defensive line along with Vita Vea and Logan Hall for the 2023 NFL season in the fall.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improve in 2023?

Will Gholston signed his third contract with Tampa Bay prior to last season. He had 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and one fumble recovery. The Bucs finished with an 8-9 win loss record in Todd Bowles' first season as their head coach in 2022.

Gholston became an unrestricted free agent in March. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nominated him for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Gholston's return in 2023 adds valuable experience to a young Buccaneers defensive line. On the other hand, if Tampa Bay clicks on offense in the post-Tom Brady era, the team will improve its eight-win total from last season.