The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2025 NFL Draft in a familiar position—retooling, not rebuilding. With a battle-tested locker room and a front office known for uncovering draft-day gems, the Buccaneers are well-equipped to fortify their roster. They should remain a serious player in the NFC. The draft strategy this year? Target high-impact pass rushers, shore up depth in the secondary, and add versatile playmakers on offense. They need to those while balancing immediate contributors with long-term developmental upside.

2025 Offseason Recap: Core Stability Meets Smart Additions

The Buccaneers made a statement by locking in wideout Chris Godwin on a three-year deal. They bet on his bounce-back from a season-ending ankle injury. When healthy, Godwin remains a reliable weapon. Alongside Mike Evans and the ascending Jalen McMillan, he helps form one of the league’s most complete receiving trios. It’s a move that reinforces Tampa Bay’s intent to remain among the league’s offensive elite.

Defensively, Tampa took a calculated swing by signing Haason Reddick to a one-year deal. Sure, Reddick hasn’t fully lived up to his first-round billing from 2017. However, his explosiveness off the edge still holds promise. For a team with playoff aspirations and a lean toward offense, the upside of this move outweighs the risk.

Another savvy, if quieter, move was re-signing guard Ben Bredeson. He played a key role in stabilizing an offensive line that ranked among the NFL’s best in 2024. Keeping that unit intact ensures continued protection up front, which is critical for the team’s high-powered attack.

With a winning record in four of the last five seasons, Tampa Bay is in position to contend again in 2025. With several valuable picks at their disposal, GM Jason Licht must now blend immediate-impact players with long-term building blocks to maintain the momentum.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 19: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Buccaneers open their draft with a premium playmaker in James Pearce Jr. He is one of the most explosive edge rushers in the 2025 class. Pearce brings the kind of pass-rushing punch that was sorely missing in Tampa Bay’s 2024 campaign. Sure, Reddick adds short-term production. However, Pearce represents the long-term solution. He is an every-down threat with the potential to become the focal point of the pass rush opposite Calijah Kancey. In a division now headlined by Bryce Young, getting to the quarterback isn’t just helpful—it’s essential. Pearce fits the Bucs' defensive identity and could become a cornerstone in Todd Bowles' front seven.

Round 2, Pick 53: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

At 6’2 with sharp instincts and top-tier closing speed, Shavon Revel should fit perfectly in Todd Bowles' scheme. With Jamel Dean’s durability becoming a concern, the Bucs wisely invest in the future of their secondary. Revel may not be handed a starting role on Day 1. However, he offers the upside of a true CB1 down the road. His physical tools and run-support willingness check all the boxes. These make him an ideal developmental talent with starter potential.

Round 3, Pick 84: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

In the third round, Tampa Bay adds a red-zone mismatch in Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson. He stands 6’5 and weighs in at 255 pounds. Ferguson combines soft hands with excellent body control and toughness as a blocker. Yes, Cade Otton has had his moments. That said, Ferguson offers a more dynamic complement and opens the door for more frequent 12 personnel sets. He can also line up in-line or flex out. That provides a dependable safety valve for Baker Mayfield and another weapon in scoring situations. This is a savvy addition to a unit looking to keep defensive coordinators guessing.

Round 4, Pick 121: Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

Tampa Bay opts to double up on cornerbacks, and with good reason. Injuries and depth issues have plagued the secondary in recent years. Mello Dotson brings both value and versatility. Though slightly undersized, Dotson makes up for it with outstanding ball skills and a fearless mindset. He’s also a proven contributor on special teams. As such, he could earn a role immediately as a nickel or dime defender. If nurtured behind seasoned vets, he could grow into a key rotational player—if not more.

Round 5, Pick 157: Kalel Mullings, RB/LB, Michigan

One of the most intriguing prospects in this class, Kalel Mullings brings a rare two-way profile to the table. He is a converted linebacker turned running back at Michigan. As such, Mullings boasts a unique combination of size, athleticism, and football IQ. He’s the type of hybrid athlete coach Bowles loves to mold into a specialist—whether as a situational defender, special teams ace, or even a short-yardage back or fullback. Yes, he is still raw. That said, Mullings is a developmental pick with high upside.

Round 7, Pick 235: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Doubling down at tight end proves to be a wise gamble in the seventh round with the selection of Luke Lachey. Injuries caused his draft stock to tumble. However, Lachey possesses the fundamentals and toughness that have come to define Iowa tight ends. He is a capable in-line blocker and consistent possession receiver. Of course, he also adds grit and depth to a group that could quietly become a team strength.

Final Thoughts

With this well-rounded 2025 draft class, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers strike an ideal balance between filling immediate needs and planning for the future. James Pearce Jr. injects juice into a pass rush that desperately needed a spark, while Shavon Revel and Mello Dotson offer much-needed reinforcements in a secondary that’s seen its share of attrition. The double dip at tight end with Ferguson and Lachey gives the offense added versatility and depth, and Kalel Mullings brings the kind of hybrid upside that could pay dividends on special teams and beyond. As the NFC South remains wide open, this draft positions Tampa Bay to stay competitive in the short term while quietly assembling the pieces for sustained success.